Harry Higgs betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Harry Higgs of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 8-11. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Higgs finished tied for 50th with a score of 5-under.
Higgs' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|--
|68-77
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|--
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|--
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|73-66-74-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|--
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|--
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|--
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4.200
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs' best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -0.598 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.275
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.916
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.348
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.364
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.353
|-0.598
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.916 mark that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 19.10% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
