Harry Higgs betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.275 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sports a -0.916 mark that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 19.10% of the time.