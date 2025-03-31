Power Rankings: Valero Texas Open

For the third time in as many weeks, this week’s field was designed to expand to 156 to accommodate as many fully exempt members who committed as possible. Just like the first two, it has achieved the objective as there are 150 entrants as of midday Monday, and alternates will not be called unless the field drops below 144. When the tournament concludes, this season’s grouping that consists of DP World Tour qualifiers, Korn Ferry Tour graduates, Q-School grads and others with similar status will reorder for the first time, so every opportunity has been invaluable. They will be slotted in Category 26 of the Priority Ranking.