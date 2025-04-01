Sleeper Picks: Valero Texas Open

Harry Hall (+450) … Anytime we dive into these subsets, it must have as much to do with the talent as it does who he needs to beat. In this case for the Brit, he stands firmly on his own with a pair of top 10s among four top 25s this season, including just last week in Houston where he finished T18 with a sporty 65 on Sunday. His game improves almost exponentially as he nears the hole. Essentially average from tee to green, his touch around the targets and putting has him 33rd in adjusted scoring. In other words, his confidence has been fortified since breaking through at the ISCO Championship last year. He’s also 2-for-2 at TPC San Antonio, so he knows where the mines are buried. As for his competition, Tommy Fleetwood (+130) is the primary. As much faith that he deserves (at No. 6 in the Power Rankings), Fleetwood is not immune to the trouble on this course, so your hope is for him to find some and perhaps look ahead to the Masters if he can’t gain traction in the Texas Hill Country. (Hall is not currently exempt into the major.) Others in play here are Matt Fitzpatrick (+450), who continues to scuffle, and Justin Rose (+600), who’s making his course debut. If you’re feeling even friskier, Hall is +550 for Top UK&I, in which Seamus Power (+750) is the shortest among the additional challengers.