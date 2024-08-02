PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Olympic golf competition: How to watch Round 3, live scores, TV times, more

1 Min Read

Olympic Golf

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Golf takes center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Summer Games and fifth appearance overall. After being inaugurally contested at the 1900 Paris Games, golf was discontinued following the 1904 St. Louis Games but then revitalized over a century later in 2016 in Rio.

    This year, the world's best 60 male and 60 female golfers will converge on the iconic Le Golf National course, where they'll represent their nations and vie for Olympic glory in two gripping 72-hole (no cut), stroke-play competitions. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.

    Xander Schauffele of Team USA, Hideki Matsuyama of Team Japan and Tommy Fleetwood of Team Great Britian finished tied on top at 11-under after Round 2 concluded. They sit two ahead of Jon Rahm of Spain. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of Team USA finished at 6-under, five off the pace.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Olympic men's golf competition: Thursday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 4

    • Saturday: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
    • Sunday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
      • Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes

    Olympic women's golf competition: Wednesday, Aug. 7-Saturday, Aug. 10

    • Wednesday-Friday: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
    • Saturday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
      • Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes

