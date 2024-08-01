Hottest players of year Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler lead Team USA charge in Olympic showdown

Schauffele is perhaps golf’s hottest player at present, a two-time major champion this season including The Open Championship at Royal Troon two weeks ago, and he played like it Thursday with seven birdies against one bogey on a Le Golf National layout that featured softer conditions and lower scores than might have been forecasted. He’s one of two gold medalists in men’s golf in the modern Olympic games (Schauffele took gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, following Justin Rose at the 2016 Rio Games), looking to defend his title from three years ago. There were no fans in Japan due to COVID-19; this week offers a contrasting canvas, with patrons in high spirits from the jump Thursday outside Paris.