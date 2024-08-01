Olympic golf competition: How to watch Round 2, live scores, TV times, more
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Golf takes center stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking its third consecutive appearance in the Summer Games and fifth appearance overall. After being inaugurally contested at the 1900 Paris Games, golf was discontinued following the 1904 St. Louis Games but then revitalized over a century later in 2016 in Rio.
This year, the world's best 60 male and 60 female golfers will converge on the iconic Le Golf National course, where they'll represent their nations and vie for Olympic glory in two gripping 72-hole (no cut), stroke-play competitions. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan set the pace with an 8-under 63 Thursday at Le Golf National. Xander Schauffele of Team USA sits in solo second, two off the lead heading into Friday at the Olympics, while a three-way tie of Tom Kim (Korea), Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile) who remain three back at 5-under.
How to follow (all times ET)
Olympic men's golf competition: Thursday, Aug. 1-Sunday, Aug. 4
- Friday-Saturday: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Sunday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes
Olympic women's golf competition: Wednesday, Aug. 7-Saturday, Aug. 10
- Wednesday-Friday: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Saturday: 3 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, Peacock)
- Medal ceremony in final 30 minutes