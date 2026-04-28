The Five: Who are best players halfway through 2026 season?

It’s a testament to Morikawa’s talent that he sits at No. 1 despite nursing a back injury for more than a month. He blew away the field at Pebble Beach earlier this season with the best approach performance of his career, and his form since hasn’t been far off. He’s been well above average with his irons in every start, even at the Masters and RBC Heritage when he was clearly less than 100% healthy. That’s led to incredible results given the circumstances. His last five starts went as follows: win-T7-5-T7-T4. His approach performance at the RBC Heritage was the second-best of his season behind his historic week at Pebble Beach, another sign his recovery is progressing well.