Five things to know about Trump National Doral, host of Cadillac Championship

Depending on the source, you’ll hear various origins of the nickname. There’s a theory that it came from the signature blue tees. Others say it’s from the omnipresent water that players must navigate around. The monster tagline has sparked more theories, most often that it dates back even before the course was created, as architect Dick Wilson was tasked with building a stern test amid swampland, or based on comments from a former tournament director who said the course was playing like a “monster.”