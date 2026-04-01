The Five: What looming questions do stars face for Masters?

It’s Fowler who has played better this season. He’s amassed four top 20s and has played particularly well in the first two rounds of tournaments this year – three times entering the weekend inside the top 10. That indicates good golf, but he’s yet to sustain it for four rounds and a top result. Finau, meanwhile, is still searching for his first top 10 in 14 months. He’s dropped all the way to 107th in the Official World Golf Ranking, outside the qualification criteria for all four majors – let alone the Masters, the most exclusive field of them all. Finau’s history at the Valero is spotty. He finished third in 2017 but has otherwise not finished inside the top 25 in five other appearances.