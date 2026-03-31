Collin Morikawa withdraws from Valero Texas Open
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Written by Staff
Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from the Valero Texas Open.
Morikawa has not played since pulling out of THE PLAYERS Championship after one hole due to back spasms. The two-time major winner was expected to make his return at TPC San Antonio this week, but withdrew from the tournament on Tuesday morning.
Morikawa injured his back while taking a practice swing on the 11th tee box at TPC Sawgrass. He was noticeably uncomfortable and was unable to continue. The TOUR confirmed that he is still experiencing residual effects of his non-contact injury sustained at THE PLAYERS.
“Took one practice swing, and I just knew it was gone,” Morikawa said that week. “Like I just had the feeling before when it's happened. And I just, I can't swing through it. Trust me, I would play if I could. It's just the worst thing in the world."
It was a surprise development for one of the tournament favorites, and this latest withdrawal casts major doubt over his Masters hopes. Morikawa is still in the Masters field, as of Tuesday.
Morikawa won earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and continued that strong play. He finished in a tie for seventh at The Genesis Invitational and fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Morikawa’s Masters history is impressive, with four straight top-15s at Augusta National. His best finish was a tie for third in 2024.