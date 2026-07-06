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5H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

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Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in both 2025 and 2022, shooting 3-over and 7-over respectively. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Dahmen at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Dahmen's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+3
2022MC76-71+7

At the Genesis Scottish Open

  • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Dahmen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4666-71-71-67-99.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4269-66-75-69-110.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-77+6--
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6275-73-70-71+17.5
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-70-71-73+23.9
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--

Dahmen's recent performances

  • Dahmen's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 1-under.
  • He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dahmen has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.710 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.124-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2780.414
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.380-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.494-0.790
Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.472-0.710

Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.124 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 140th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.278 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 142nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
  • Dahmen has earned 204 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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