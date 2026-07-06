Joel Dahmen betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open

Dahmen's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 42nd at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 1-under.

He has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of 0.414 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has an average of -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.