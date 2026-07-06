Chandler Phillips betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
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Chandler Phillips of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee with caddie Braden Bailey during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Chandler Phillips missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024, posting rounds of 70-68 for a 2-under total. He'll tee off at The Renaissance Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open.
Phillips's recent history at the Genesis Scottish Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-2
At the Genesis Scottish Open
- In Phillips's most recent appearance at the Genesis Scottish Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Phillips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|69-67-65-69
|-14
|50.0
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|51.0
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.1
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T8
|72-66-66-71
|-13
|82.5
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-69-72-73
|+1
|5.2
Phillips's recent performances
- Phillips has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.184
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.813
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.160
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.378
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.458
|0.201
Phillips's advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.813 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 247 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Genesis Scottish Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.