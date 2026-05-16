Five players with most at stake in PGA Championship final round

That’s not from anything Rose has done. He’s a Renaissance man. It’s just simple math and history. The track record of golfers regularly contending at majors into their late 40s and 50s is small. And Rose, soon to be 46 years old, has fended off his age in an incredibly admirable fashion. He takes care of his body better than any TOUR player. He has the utmost confidence he can still win. Yet it’s also true that if he does win, he will be a statistical outlier.