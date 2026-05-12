The Five: Trends to track at 2026 PGA Championship

That said, Rose’s course history is nothing to scoff at. He won in his course debut at the 2010 AT&T National, the second TOUR win of his career. He returned the next year and finished T15, but the tournament moved away from the course and didn’t return until the 2018 BMW Championship as the penultimate leg of the Playoffs. Rose had a putt to win on the 72nd hole, but he lipped out and lost in a playoff to Keegan Bradley. Nevertheless, the result propelled Rose to world No. 1 for the first time. He won the FedExCup the next week.