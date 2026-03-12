Draws and Fades: Ludvig Åberg carries confidence into THE PLAYERS Championship

It was an eventful opening round for Homa, who holed out for eagle on his first hole of the day. On the other end of the spectrum, he made two double bogeys before making the turn. He was able to close with five birdies on his second nine, including four of his last five holes. Homa put on an approach clinic, hitting six approaches inside of 10 feet — and converting all of those putts. That translated to more than 3.5 Strokes Gained: Approach. He’s clearly rounding into form and building off his T13 from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, his most recent start. He’ll need to drive it better the rest of the way, but there are plenty of pathways to the top of the board for Homa.