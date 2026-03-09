The Five: Trends to track at THE PLAYERS Championship

In some of his leaner years, Spieth’s wildness off the tee was surely punished here, but he’s largely cleaned up those foul balls in recent years, developing into one of the TOUR’s better drivers. He won the Valspar just a few hours down the road from Sawgrass and has won at other Pete Dye courses, like Harbour Town. Is it just a statistical anomaly bound to change at some point? That’s what Spieth is relying on. Some solace for Spieth: he is off to a solid start to this season. He finished T12-T11 in his last two starts and is finally finding a groove on the greens again, ranking in the top 20 in putting this year. So maybe this is the year it will change. It’s hard to say with any conviction, though.