Signature Scroll: Cameron Young wins, Ludvig Åberg collapses at THE PLAYERS Championship

THE PLAYERS was the payoff. Young wasn’t the favorite throughout; he needed some gifts from Ludvig Åberg, but he was ready to strike when the moment required it. And he did it in as impressive a fashion as possible. The shot into the Island Green 17th was breathtaking. He needed to make up one shot on Matt Fitzpatrick and Young watched Fitzpatrick hit the center of the green, knowing he had to do better. So he hit a full sand wedge straight at the little bunker and watched as it came out flush, took the slope behind the pin and settled 10 feet from the hole. The birdie putt wasn’t easy, a delicate left-to-right curler, but Young walked it in and walked to the 18th tied. That’s when he unleashed on The Drive: a 375-yard missile, the longest tee shot ever recorded on the TPC Sawgrass finisher. That put immense pressure on Fitzpatrick, who blocked his ball into the trees and couldn’t hit the green in two, forcing a nervy up-and-down that he couldn’t convert.