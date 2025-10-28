With two events left, which DP World Tour players are positioned for PGA TOUR cards?
Marco Penge nearly aces No. 14 at Genesis Scottish Open
Written by Paul Hodowanic
The DP World Tour has reached its postseason, with only two events left on the circuit’s calendar. It also means we’re less than a month away from 10 players earning dual membership on the PGA TOUR.
After a brief reprieve this week, the top-70 players in the Race to Dubai standings (plus European Ryder Cup members) will compete in the Abu Dhabi Championship, with only 50 players advancing to the season finale – the DP World Tour Championship.
Along with chasing a Race to Dubai title, much of the DP World Tour will be jockeying to earn a TOUR card. The top-10 finishers in the season-long points race, not otherwise exempt, will be eligible for dual membership on the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour for 2026.
Who is currently positioned inside the top-10?
Here’s a look at the standings.
- 1. Marco Penge
- 2. Kristoffer Reitan
- 3. Adrien Saddier
- 4. John Parry
- 5. Alex Noren
- 6. Laurie Canter
- 7. Haotong Li
- 8. Daniel Brown
- 9. Keita Nakajima
- 10. Jordan Smith
- 11. Martin Couvra
- 12. Joakim Lagergren
- 13. Elvis Smylie
- 14. Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 15. Daniel Hillier
The standings have shifted slightly over the past few weeks. Laurie Canter has found himself on both sides of the bubble after the last several events, but the Englishman created some separation with a runner-up finish at the Genesis Championship last week. Penge is holding the top spot comfortably on the strength of three victories. Penge would earn several other benefits if he maintains his position, including a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship.
Marco Penge makes birdie on No. 3 at Genesis Scottish Open
The rest of the top 10 is veteran-laden. Seven of the players poised to earn their TOUR card are age 30 or older. Penge, Reitan and Nakajima are the lone exceptions. The young Japanese standout spent more time atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking than any other player since the ranking began – sitting at No. 1 for 87 weeks between April 2021 and September 2022. Nakajima won both the Japan Amateur and the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2021 before turning pro in the fall of 2022.
Notably, Noren could retain his PGA TOUR card via the FedExCup standings, which would supersede his position in the Race to Dubai Rankings - PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking. Noren is currently 117th in the FedExCup. If he cracks the top-100, that would make the No. 11 finisher in the Race to Dubai Rankings eligible for a TOUR card – currently Martin Couvra.