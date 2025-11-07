Coaching change fuels Nick Dunlap’s turnaround at World Wide Technology Championship

Dunlap had worked with respected swing coach Josh Gregory for more than a year, the duo teaming up shortly after Dunlap’s historic victory as an amateur at The American Express in 2024. Dunlap credited Gregory at the time for helping refine some areas of his game that needed to adjust to pro golf, mainly short game. Still, Dunlap was never able to quell his errant misses off the tee under Gregory’s tutelage. The most grueling of the struggles came at the Masters, when Dunlap made seven bogeys, four doubles, one triple, six pars and zero birdies in the opening round and signed for 18-over par 90. That night on the back deck of his Augusta Airbnb, Dunlap grabbed a bag of refurbished golf balls and began bashing away at them with driver, sending them out into the forest that lined the property.