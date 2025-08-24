LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Caitlin Clark among celebrities to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood on FedExCup victory
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Star athletes spanning multiple sports have emerged to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood in the aftermath of his triumphant FedExCup victory at East Lake.
Tiger Woods, LeBron James and Caitlin Clark were just a few superstars to comment on Fleetwood’s heart-warming victory. Fleetwood emerged from a crowded pack of contenders to earn his first career win on the PGA TOUR by three strokes over Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay.
“Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off,” Woods wrote on X.
“No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!”
James and Clark were posting about Fleetwood’s pursuit throughout Sunday. James posted multiple times, commenting on numerous consequential moments over the final round, including Scottie Scheffler’s water ball at the 15th and Fleetwood’s late lead.
Clark posted “This has to be Fleetwood’s day” just before the Englishman teed off. She followed it with a post after the victory saying, “Awesome. Sports rock.”
“Let’s go Tommy!!!! Congrats!!,” Olympic swimming great Michael Phelps wrote on Instagram.
Fleetwood’s search for his first PGA TOUR win had become one of the most compelling stories going in golf. He nearly did it at the Travelers Championship, undone by a three-putt at the final hole and a Keegan Bradley birdie barrage. Fleetwood led by two shots with three holes to play last week in Memphis, Tennessee, but withered with a par on the easy par-5 16th and a bogey on the 17th, while his playing partner Justin Rose soared into the picture and eventually toppled J.J. Spaun in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Two weeks later, Fleetwood finally got it done, and the sports world was watching.
Tommy Fleetwood's interview after capturing first win at TOUR Championship
Lost in the deafening, surface-level discourse of whether Fleetwood will ever win is the underlying context that the Englishman is playing more consistently than at any point in his career. Fleetwood is third in Scoring Average on TOUR, behind only Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. He ranks third in Strokes Gained: Total and seventh in SG: Approach, both career bests. He’s finished in the top 25 in over 75 percent of his starts.