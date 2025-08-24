LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Caitlin Clark among celebrities to congratulate Tommy Fleetwood on FedExCup victory

Fleetwood’s search for his first PGA TOUR win had become one of the most compelling stories going in golf. He nearly did it at the Travelers Championship, undone by a three-putt at the final hole and a Keegan Bradley birdie barrage. Fleetwood led by two shots with three holes to play last week in Memphis, Tennessee, but withered with a par on the easy par-5 16th and a bogey on the 17th, while his playing partner Justin Rose soared into the picture and eventually toppled J.J. Spaun in a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.