Scottie Scheffler ties record for consecutive rounds in 60s, but late blunder sinks hopes for back-to-back FedExCups

You only needed to look back at the last two weeks as evidence. Scheffler tracked down Robert MacIntyre with ease to win the BMW Championship, and Fleetwood had shown himself vulnerable to relinquishing a lead, losing the FedEx St. Jude Championship in heartbreaking fashion after leading by two shots with three holes to play. But Scheffler made the one mistake you couldn’t make. His approach to the 218-yard island par-3 started left and never cut back, briefly bouncing on land before trundling down into the pond. Scheffler made a double bogey, ultimately finishing four strokes behind Fleetwood.