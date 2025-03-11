The Five: Fascinating subplots at THE PLAYERS Championship

The par-5 second hole was lengthened by 15 yards, a response to ShotLink data that indicated players were frequently hitting less than driver and were still able to take it over the trees that line the left side of the fairway, setting up a better angle to attack the green. Love also lengthened the par-5 11th hole by 15 yards, creating a new tee complex that complicates the angle of the tee shot. The last notable change came to the difficult par-4 14th. Love’s team pushed the cart path further out of the sight line, allowing more creativity with the land that lines the right side of the hole. In keeping with Dye’s original design, Love added deep, dramatic moguls with additions of palms, oaks and native grasses in the right rough.