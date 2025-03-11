Karl Vilips gets victory voicemail from Tiger Woods – and heads to THE PLAYERS Championship

“He’s been my idol playing golf,” Vilips said in his TOUR rookie interview last fall. “It’s just hard to watch him and not be like, ‘I really want to do that one day.’ Even now, everything that he does, you want to try and copy it in some way. … I think there was definitely a lot of Tiger influence in wanting to go to Stanford; you watch all the documentaries and he’s in his room with a Stanford poster on the wall.