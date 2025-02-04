The Five: Top storylines at WM Phoenix Open

Theegala, like Scheffler, has shown a sticky affinity for TPC Scottsdale. He broke through in front of a national stage in 2022, contending on Sunday and ultimately finishing T3. He finished T5 last year, as well. The course fits him well, where he can show off his strong approach play and short-game prowess while not needing to worry too heavily on any accuracy shortcomings off the tee. But through the first month of the year, Theegala’s typical strengths have disappeared. Theegala ranks 117th in SG: Off the Tee and 118th in both SG: Approach and SG: Around the Green. Simply put, Theegala is playing like a below-average TOUR pro. Can Theegala find his mojo inside the comfy confines of TPC Scottsdale? Nobody would be surprised, if so. If he struggles, the concerns will only grow louder.