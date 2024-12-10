The Five: Crazy statistics that tell story of Scottie Scheffler’s award-winning season

But wins are still the measuring stick, the way pros and fans evaluate a season. And Scheffler was more prolific at stacking wins than anyone in more than a decade. His seven official PGA TOUR wins are the most since Tiger Woods in 2007. If you count the Hero World Challenge and Olympics victories, his nine wins are the most since Woods in ‘06. Nine victories, however, you come by them, are rivaled only by Woods and Vijay Singh in the modern era.