Player of the Year wraps fitting end to Scottie Scheffler’s historic season

Simply, it’s hard to compare to Scheffler. His seven official PGA TOUR wins in 2024 and nine worldwide, are the most on the PGA TOUR since Tiger Woods in 2007. Scheffler, Woods and Vijay Singh are the only golfers to win seven or more times in a season in the modern era. The Texan has spent the last 82 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, a lead big enough to carry him through much of 2025 regardless of his play.