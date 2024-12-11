Jordan Spieth feeling 'no pain' in wrist after offseason surgery, prepping for healthy 2025
2 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Jordan Spieth is tracking to start the new year fully healthy, revealing in a recent interview that he’s feeling “no pain” in his wrist after undergoing surgery in August.
“It feels good. None of the shots, you know, I don't really have any problems with it,” Spieth told Colt Knost on SiriusXM Radio. “No pain, no anything. So now it's kind of just taking care of it, continuing to do therapy probably through the new year, and just be prepared to go start playing some golf and be prepared to play three weeks in a row.”
The idea of playing three weeks in a row last year was tenuous for Spieth, who had dealt with wrist issues since May of 2023 when he injured it while playing with his son Sammy. He resisted surgery at the time, opting for a rest-and-recovery strategy, but the Texan hit numerous setbacks in 2024 and opted for surgery after failing to qualify for the BMW Championship, a decision he later called “inevitable.” His game suffered as a result. He carded just three top 10s, a career-low, and missed eight cuts, a career-high in 2024. The procedure repaired damage in the ulnar nerve of his left wrist.
Spieth is still working himself back into competitive form. He didn’t swing a club for three months after the surgery and has slowly knocked off the rust.
“At the beginning, it was like kind of laughable, you know, three months of not hitting a ball and then the center of the face seems really hard to do and really far away,” he said. “I could find fat toe and thin heel back-to-back shots pretty easily. And now it’s pretty good.”
In a previous interview with Golfweek, Spieth said he was aiming to return by the start of the 2025 season. For him, that would be the Sony Open in Hawaii. After finishing outside the top 50 in the FedExCup, Spieth is not eligible for The Sentry.