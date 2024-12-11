Jordan Spieth feeling 'no pain' in wrist after offseason surgery, prepping for healthy 2025

The idea of playing three weeks in a row last year was tenuous for Spieth, who had dealt with wrist issues since May of 2023 when he injured it while playing with his son Sammy. He resisted surgery at the time, opting for a rest-and-recovery strategy, but the Texan hit numerous setbacks in 2024 and opted for surgery after failing to qualify for the BMW Championship, a decision he later called “inevitable.” His game suffered as a result. He carded just three top 10s, a career-low, and missed eight cuts, a career-high in 2024. The procedure repaired damage in the ulnar nerve of his left wrist.