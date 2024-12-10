FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler named PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Scheffler won the FedExCup for the first time on the strength of seven PGA TOUR victories in 2024, bringing his career total to 13 wins. He became the first player to successfully defend his title at THE PLAYERS Championship and won the Masters Tournament for the second time (2022, 2024), becoming the first player to win THE PLAYERS, a major championship and the FedExCup in the same season. In addition to wins at THE PLAYERS, Masters Tournament and TOUR Championship, he captured four titles at Signature Events: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, RBC Heritage, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and Travelers Championship.