New England’s Keegan Bradley soaking in experience as Travelers Championship defending champion

Bradley speaks about the Travelers as if it’s one of his kids who won an award at school. He loves the clubhouse, the course and how tournament organizers treat players’ wives, kids and caddies. He’s ecstatic that the tournament is continuing as a Signature Event, attracting the PGA TOUR’s best players, and proud of how he’s watched it grow. Its history now includes him as one of its winners. He’d love to become a two-time winner and the first to go back-to-back at the event since Phil Mickelson in ‘01 and ‘02. Bradley’s game, and most notably his putter, are rounding into form at the right time, even if the results don’t quite show it.