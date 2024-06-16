Five things to know: TPC River Highlands

The last of the "Bermuda Triangle" holes is the 420-yard, par-4 17th. From an elevated tee perched 25 feet above the fairway, players look out at a vast expanse of water down the entirety of the right side up flush against the fairway without any collar of rough. The hole forms a shepherd’s crook, with the green sitting on the far side of the water. Architects like Dye and Weed are smart enough students of golf psychiatry to know that players hate playing away from a tempting line. If they overcompensate just slightly off the tee – where most will lay up with a rescue club or long iron – there’s the prospect of two yawning fairway bunkers ready to gobble up a wayward shot. The unbunkered green sits tight to the water’s edge up front. The green serves as a fitting endpoint to one of the PGA TOUR’s more memorable and photogenic stretches of golf. It's not necessarily difficult, just fraught with potential for danger.