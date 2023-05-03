The Weekly Swing: Wells Fargo Championship

Two days later he shot an opening-round 67 to share the lead. He came from two shots back on a wet final day, carding a 3-under 69 with a birdie on the 72nd hole to make it to a playoff with Lynn, who later admitted he had no idea who Ernst was until they were paired together. Ernst would outlast Lynn both in the playoff with a par on the first hole, but also in career longevity. Lynn, a top-100 player at the time thanks to his runner-up to McIlroy in the 2012 PGA Championship (albeit eight shots back), decided to leave professional golf entirely at the end of 2014.