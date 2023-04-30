Five things to know: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow sits on what once was the largest dairy farm in North Carolina and was named for the abundance of quail that could be found on the property (Quail Hollow club president Johnny Harris used to hunt there). The course was designed by George Cobb and constructed upon 270 acres once owned by Cameron Marsh. Marsh gave it to his daughter, who was married to James J. Harris, Johnny’s father, who would become one of the club’s founding members.