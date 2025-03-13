PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jason Day withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    Thirteen-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship prior to the start of the first round, PGA TOUR Communications announced Thursday.

    A past PLAYERS champion in 2016, Day's last TOUR win came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023. Day has two top-10 finishes in six starts so far this season, most recenrly a T8 in his most recent start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His best finish came at The American Express, where he finished in a tie for third.

    Day was scheduled to tee off at 8:46 a.m. ET on Thursday for Round 1 (1:51 p.m. in Round 2) alongside Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark and will be replaced by Danny Walker. A PGA TOUR rookie, Walker is making his PLAYERS debut after earning his PGA TOUR card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

    R1
    In Progress

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    T1

    USA
    B. Hossler
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    4

    T1

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    4*

    T1

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    3

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    4*

    T4

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3*

    T4

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    4*

    T4

    USA
    B. Campbell
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    T4

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3*

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    3*

    T4

    USA
    P. Kizzire
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    2

    T4

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    2

    T4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    1*

    T4

    BEL
    T. Detry
    Tot
    -1
    Thru
    1*

    T15

    TPE
    C.T. Pan
    Tot
    E
    Thru
    6
