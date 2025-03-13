Jason Day withdraws from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Thirteen-time PGA TOUR winner Jason Day withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship prior to the start of the first round, PGA TOUR Communications announced Thursday.
A past PLAYERS champion in 2016, Day's last TOUR win came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023. Day has two top-10 finishes in six starts so far this season, most recenrly a T8 in his most recent start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. His best finish came at The American Express, where he finished in a tie for third.
Day was scheduled to tee off at 8:46 a.m. ET on Thursday for Round 1 (1:51 p.m. in Round 2) alongside Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark and will be replaced by Danny Walker. A PGA TOUR rookie, Walker is making his PLAYERS debut after earning his PGA TOUR card via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List.