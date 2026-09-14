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Monday qualifiers: See who qualified for Biltmore Championship Asheville
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First look at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove ahead of Biltmore Championship
Written by Staff
The Biltmore Championship Asheville, which tees off Thursday at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina, offers four golfers the opportunity to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole Monday qualifier at the Country Club of Asheville.
Keller Harper earned medalist honors with a 7-under 63. Austin Duncan and Spencer Oxendine finished at 6 under, while Phillip Yribarren earned the fourth and final spot in a four-for-one playoff.