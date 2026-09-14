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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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16H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Rico Hoey sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Rico Hoey will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Hoey at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.3890.349
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0330.172
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green121-0.1530.056
Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.279-0.202
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0110.375

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.033 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
  • Hoey has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th. He ranked 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.51% and 86th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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