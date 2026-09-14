Richard Hoey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.033 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.