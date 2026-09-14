Richard Hoey betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Rico Hoey sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Rico Hoey will tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20 in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville. The new tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|68-69-71-66
|-6
|47.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-70-71-73
|+4
|8.300
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.375 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.389
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.033
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.153
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.279
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.011
|0.375
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.389 (21st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.033 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Hoey has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th. He ranked 82nd in Bogey Avoidance at 15.51% and 86th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.