Brendan Valdes joins Children’s Miracle Network as Play Yellow ambassador ahead of return to PGA Tour

“Brendan’s story is a powerful example of what it means to Play Yellow,” Aimee Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network, said. “Long before his own diagnosis, he was using the game he loves to support children and families facing cancer. Now, as he returns to professional golf, he is choosing to use this next chapter to create even more impact. We are proud to welcome Brendan as a Play Yellow Ambassador and grateful to have him helping rally the golf community around local children’s hospitals.”