Brendan Valdes joins Children’s Miracle Network as Play Yellow ambassador ahead of return to PGA Tour
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SALT LAKE CITY – Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) announced Tuesday professional golfer and cancer survivor Brendan Valdes as the newest Play Yellow Ambassador. The news comes ahead of his return to PGA Tour competition at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, Sept. 17-20, at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove in Asheville, North Carolina.
Play Yellow is a Children’s Miracle Network fundraising program founded through a partnership between Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, Children’s Miracle Network and the PGA Tour that unites the golf community to support children’s healthcare across the United States and Canada. As a Play Yellow ambassador, Valdes will use his platform and return to professional golf to help rally golfers, fans and communities around the 170 local children’s hospitals supported by CMN.
For Valdes, the mission is deeply personal.
Long before facing cancer himself, the former Auburn University standout was using golf to support children undergoing cancer treatment. Since 2020, Valdes has hosted an annual charity golf tournament benefiting pediatric cancer patients and their families and has spent time visiting children receiving oncology care at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.
Just before his first full professional season, Valdes was diagnosed with primary mediastinal lymphoma in January 2026. After undergoing treatment, he is now in remission and will return to professional golf after receiving an exemption into the Biltmore Championship.
“I began supporting children battling cancer long before I ever imagined that cancer would become part of my own story,” Valdes said. “For nearly six years, I’ve been fortunate to use the game I love to help pediatric cancer patients and their families through our annual charity golf tournament and visits with children receiving oncology care.
"Then I became a cancer patient myself. Going through treatment gave me an entirely different understanding of the courage these children and their families show every day. Today, I am incredibly grateful to be in remission and returning to professional golf. I Play Yellow because I want to use this next chapter of my life – and the game that has given me so much – to bring hope, joy and support to children fighting their own battles.”
Valdes’ return at the Biltmore Championship marks both an important milestone in his professional career and the beginning of his new role with Play Yellow.
“Brendan’s story is a powerful example of what it means to Play Yellow,” Aimee Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network, said. “Long before his own diagnosis, he was using the game he loves to support children and families facing cancer. Now, as he returns to professional golf, he is choosing to use this next chapter to create even more impact. We are proud to welcome Brendan as a Play Yellow Ambassador and grateful to have him helping rally the golf community around local children’s hospitals.”
A three-time All-American, Valdes finished his collegiate career as one of the most accomplished players in Auburn University history and was a member of the Tigers’ 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship team. Now in remission, he returns to professional golf with an even stronger commitment to using the game to support CMN’s mission and bring people together to raise money for children’s healthcare in local communities.