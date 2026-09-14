Lucas Glover betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville
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Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham
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Lucas Glover will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|65-70-72-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T5
|63-64-68-71
|-14
|60.000
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.081
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.226
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.159
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.690
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.704
|0.568
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
- Glover ranked 101st with 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.