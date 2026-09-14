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TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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11H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: Biltmore Championship Asheville

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

Lucas Glover reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes eagle at Wyndham

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Lucas Glover will compete in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, set to tee off at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove from Sept. 17-20, 2026. The tournament features a $5 million purse on the 7,249-yard, par-71 course in Asheville, North Carolina.

Latest odds for Glover at the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-71+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5765-70-72-72-55.400
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT563-64-68-71-1460.000
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.081-0.080
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2261.080
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.1590.016
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.690-0.448
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.7040.568

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.226 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 66.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.690 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.94% of the time.
  • Glover ranked 101st with 398 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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