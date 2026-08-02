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Monday qualifiers: Track scores from Wyndham Championship qualifier
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Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham
Written by Staff
The Wyndham Championship offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier. The open qualifier is set for Monday at Bermuda Run Country Club's East course in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.
Check back here to see who earned their spots in the field this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.