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2H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Track scores from Wyndham Championship qualifier

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham

Cameron Young’s winning highlights from Wyndham

Written by Staff

The Wyndham Championship offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier. The open qualifier is set for Monday at Bermuda Run Country Club's East course in Bermuda Run, North Carolina.

Check back here to see who earned their spots in the field this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Track scores from Monday's qualifier here.

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R4
In Progress

Rocket Classic

T1

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-15
Thru
9

-15

T1

USA
X. Schauffele
fire
Hot Streak
Tot
-15
Thru
9

T1

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-15
Thru
8

-15

T1

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-15
Thru
8

T3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-14
Thru
10

-14

T3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-14
Thru
10

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
9

-14

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-14
Thru
9

T3

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
8

-14

T3

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-14
Thru
8
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