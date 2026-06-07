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34M AGO

See who played their way into RBC Canadian Open via Sunday qualifier

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Monday Qualifiers

Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open

Written by Staff

The RBC Canadian Open offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier Sunday at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ontario.

Amateur Eric Zhao and Laurent Desmarchais shared medalist honors at 4-under 67. Vince Covello and Jeevan Sihota finished at 3 under to round out the four qualifiers.

See scores from Sunday's qualifier here.

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Official

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

1

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

-12

1

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
-12
R4
E

2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

-12

2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
-4

3

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

-11

3

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-11
R4
-5

T4

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

-10

T4

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-4

T4

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T4

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T6

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7

-8

T6

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8
R4
-7
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