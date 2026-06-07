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See who played their way into RBC Canadian Open via Sunday qualifier
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Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open
Written by Staff
The RBC Canadian Open offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the tournament via an 18-hole qualifier Sunday at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ontario.
Amateur Eric Zhao and Laurent Desmarchais shared medalist honors at 4-under 67. Vince Covello and Jeevan Sihota finished at 3 under to round out the four qualifiers.