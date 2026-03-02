5H AGO
Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The Puerto Rico Open offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the field at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande through an 18-hole Monday qualifier at TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Florida.
The four qualifiers were Hunter Logan, Ted Potter Jr., Luke Long and Erik Barnes. Logan earned medalist honors with a 7-under 65. Potter Jr. was second with a 66 and Long was in third with a 67. Erik Barnes triumphed in a 5-for-1 playoff against the pack that shot 68.