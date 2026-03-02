PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico

Karl Vilips captures first PGA TOUR win at Puerto Rico

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The Puerto Rico Open offers the opportunity for four golfers to play their way into the field at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande through an 18-hole Monday qualifier at TPC Eagle Trace in Coral Springs, Florida.


    The four qualifiers were Hunter Logan, Ted Potter Jr., Luke Long and Erik Barnes. Logan earned medalist honors with a 7-under 65. Potter Jr. was second with a 66 and Long was in third with a 67. Erik Barnes triumphed in a 5-for-1 playoff against the pack that shot 68.

    See scores from the Puerto Rico Open Monday qualifier here.

