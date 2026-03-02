PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
11H AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    S.Y. Noh finished tied for 32nd at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Noh at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Noh's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3268-72-70-67-11
    2023T2970-69-69-71-9
    2022T5571-70-73-71-3

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In Noh's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Noh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT266-63-64-66-21245.000
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT2566-69-71-70-826.731
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT1169-72-67-71-161.400
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandW/D64-67-73-12--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

    Noh's recent performances

    • Noh has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
    • Noh has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noh has averaged 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.186

    Noh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noh posted an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles with his driving performance.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.211 in his last five starts, showing solid iron play and course management.
    • Around the greens, Noh delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating competent short game skills.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

