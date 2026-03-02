S.Y. Noh betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
S.Y. Noh of South Korea and caddie react prior to their shot on the fourth tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 13, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
S.Y. Noh finished tied for 32nd at 11-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his recent performances in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Noh's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T32
|68-72-70-67
|-11
|2023
|T29
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|2022
|T55
|71-70-73-71
|-3
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T2
|66-63-64-66
|-21
|245.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T25
|66-69-71-70
|-8
|26.731
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T11
|69-72-67-71
|-1
|61.400
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|W/D
|64-67-73
|-12
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.186
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating some struggles with his driving performance.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green averaged 0.211 in his last five starts, showing solid iron play and course management.
- Around the greens, Noh delivered a 0.069 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, demonstrating competent short game skills.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.