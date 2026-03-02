S.Y. Noh betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Noh has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished second with a score of 21-under.

Noh has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.