Kris Ventura betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura finished tied for 49th at five-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with hopes of improving upon his previous result at the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Ventura's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T49
|70-71-73-69
|-5
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2021, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of five-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T27
|64-69-70-68
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|69-70-64-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 14-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.427 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.338
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-1.037
|-0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|0.005
|-0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|1.181
|0.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.487
|0.437
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (45th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -1.037 mark that ranked 164th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 100th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
