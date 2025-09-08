10H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Procore Championship
1 Min Read
All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship
Written by Staff
The Procore Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, California, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland, California, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
In the case of a tie for qualifying spots, a playoff will be held to decide the four golfers earning a spot.