10H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

All-time greatest shots from Procore Championship

    Written by Staff

    The Procore Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, California, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland, California, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.

    In the case of a tie for qualifying spots, a playoff will be held to decide the four golfers earning a spot.

    Track all scores from the Procore Championship Monday qualifier here.

