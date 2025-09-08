Nico Echavarria betting profile: Procore Championship
Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Latest odds for Echavarria at the Procore Championship.
Echavarria's recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+2
At the Procore Championship
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T38
|72-70-69-66
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|63-68-64-75
|-10
|44.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|64-72-72-67
|-5
|31.875
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T6
|66-67-69-66
|-20
|95.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-70-69-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-74-71-73
|+2
|19.125
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|68-66-66-70
|-14
|33.250
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.070
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.139
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.350
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.630
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.349
|0.448
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.139 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Procore Championship.
