8H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 at TPC Southwind on August 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the Procore Championship.

    Echavarria's recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71-2
    2023MC71-75+2

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3872-70-69-66-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1963-68-64-75-1044.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2264-72-72-67-531.875
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT666-67-69-66-2095.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-75+13--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-70-69-73+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-74-71-73+219.125
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2568-66-66-70-1433.250

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0700.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1390.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.3500.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.6300.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3490.448

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.070 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 137th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a 0.139 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 672 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

