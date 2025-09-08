Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Procore Championship
Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up his putt at the 17th green during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hughes looks to build on his T4 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.
Latest odds for Hughes at the Procore Championship.
Hughes' recent history at the Procore Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|2023
|T25
|70-71-68-72
|-7
|2020
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the Procore Championship
- In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hughes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-69-70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T53
|66-71-69-68
|-10
|6.325
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|65
|71-72-70-74
|+7
|7.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|73-72-74-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|68-66-64-72
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|73-71-77-74
|+7
|19.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.216
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.196
|-0.970
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.273
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.019
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.120
|-0.986
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.196 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Hughes ranks 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 704 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Procore Championship.
