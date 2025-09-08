PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: Procore Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up his putt at the 17th green during the second round of FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 8, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Mackenzie Hughes returns to the Procore Championship, set to tee off at Silverado Resort (North Course) from Sept. 11-14, 2025. Hughes looks to build on his T4 finish from last year's tournament where he shot 13-under.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Procore Championship.

    Hughes' recent history at the Procore Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T470-67-66-72-13
    2023T2570-71-68-72-7
    2020MC74-74+4

    At the Procore Championship

    • In Hughes' most recent appearance at the Procore Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Patton Kizzire won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hughes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-69-70-72+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5366-71-69-68-106.325
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers Championship6571-72-70-74+77.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5073-72-74-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2768-66-64-72-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3973-71-77-74+719.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-73+9--

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hughes has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has averaged -0.986 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.216-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.196-0.970
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.2730.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.0190.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.120-0.986

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sports a -0.196 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Hughes ranks 59th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 704 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Procore Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

