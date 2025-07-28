PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
10H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship

    The Wyndham Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the Bermuda Run Country Club's East Course offers spots for the four lowest medalists.

    Scotty Kennon, Austin Duncan, Stephen Franken and Tain Lee all carded 6-under 65s to earn the four spots in the field.

    See all scores from the Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier here.

