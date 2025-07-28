10H AGO
Monday qualifiers: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The Wyndham Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the Bermuda Run Country Club's East Course offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
Scotty Kennon, Austin Duncan, Stephen Franken and Tain Lee all carded 6-under 65s to earn the four spots in the field.