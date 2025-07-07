1H AGO
Monday qualifiers: ISCO Championship
Harry Hall chips in to win in sudden-death playoff at ISCO Championship
The ISCO Championship offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into the field at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville, Kentucky, offers spots for the four lowest medalists.
In the event of a tie for the last qualifying position, there will be a hole-by-hole playoff immediately following play.