18M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Skinns returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Skinns looks to improve on his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the ISCO Championship.

    David Skinns's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72-3
    2022T6865-70-71-76-6

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 68th at 6-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    David Skinns's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6769-64-77-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-65-67-1472.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5267-69-71-70-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-197.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2467-68-73-72-822.556
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-71+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5273-64-70-68-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--

    David Skinns's recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    David Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.4470.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.0080.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.0030.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.068-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.5100.302

    David Skinns's advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
    • Skinns has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

