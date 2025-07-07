David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship
David Skinns returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13. Skinns looks to improve on his previous performances in this event.
David Skinns's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2022
|T68
|65-70-71-76
|-6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Skinns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 68th at 6-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
David Skinns's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|69-64-77-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-65-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|67-69-71-70
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|67-68-73-72
|-8
|22.556
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|73-64-70-68
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
David Skinns's recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
David Skinns's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.447
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.008
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.003
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.068
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.510
|0.302
David Skinns's advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.447 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 73rd with a 66.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a -0.068 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.18, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.60% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
