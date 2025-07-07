Quade Cummins betting profile: ISCO Championship

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.272 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.05% of the time.