Quade Cummins betting profile: ISCO Championship
Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)
Quade Cummins will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Cummins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Cummins' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|72-65-70-72
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|70-68-75-69
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|68-68-70-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.088
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.272
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.044
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.364
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.135
|0.183
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.272 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Cummins currently ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.10% and has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points (138th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
