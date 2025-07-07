PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Quade Cummins betting profile: ISCO Championship

Quade Cummins chips from the rough on the sixth hole during the final round of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open 2025 at Crestview Country Club on June 22, 2025 in Wichita, Kansas. (William Purnell/Getty Images)

    Quade Cummins will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship. This marks Cummins' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cummins at the ISCO Championship.

    At the ISCO Championship

    • This is Cummins' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5772-65-70-72-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7870-68-75-69-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3668-68-70-72-216.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2772-67-68-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of 0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.0880.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.272-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0440.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.3640.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1350.183

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.272 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 19th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
    • Cummins currently ranks 25th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.10% and has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points (138th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

