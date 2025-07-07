Kevin Kisner betting profile: ISCO Championship
Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Kisner returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Kisner's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
- Kisner has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.363
|-0.314
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.986
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.453
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.161
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.057
|-0.763
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has sported a -0.986 mark. He has a 60.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he is breaking par 17.49% of the time.
- Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 226th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
