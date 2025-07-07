PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Kisner returns to the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 64th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the ISCO Championship.

    Kisner's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6470-66-77-69-6

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-71+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 70th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-over.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.314 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -0.763 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.363-0.314
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.986-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4530.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.161-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.057-0.763

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.363 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner has sported a -0.986 mark. He has a 60.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he is breaking par 17.49% of the time.
    • Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 226th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

